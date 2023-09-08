Can't load xlsx file

Ennvironment: Mac OS X 13.0.1; Service Studio - Version 11.53.33 / Build 61790

I am new to Outsystems.

I am trying to create the database from loading an Excel file. The system complains about the .xlsx file: Unable to import Excel file: The file is not an Excel file
Click Help for more information on supported formats.

I checked the mime type: Microsoft Excel 2007+
Then file is created using Libre Office calc, Version: 7.4.3.2

How can I load the file?
 
thanks in advance for any help
 
