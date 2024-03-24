Can't Install Drivers for AMD for Server 2022?

IceDigger
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 22, 2001
- Messages
- 12,093
I know server 2022 is a bit different then the regular windows but I can usually get around it by installing the inf files if I manually extract the drivers for Win10/11 from the manufacturers website.
This time for AMD it is a bit different.
The southbridge drivers I was able to do manually no issue BUT the video drivers are a no go.
Oh yea, its a 7600x CPU.
Any ideas?
