Can't Install Drivers for AMD for Server 2022?

I know server 2022 is a bit different then the regular windows but I can usually get around it by installing the inf files if I manually extract the drivers for Win10/11 from the manufacturers website.

This time for AMD it is a bit different.

The southbridge drivers I was able to do manually no issue BUT the video drivers are a no go.

Oh yea, its a 7600x CPU.

Any ideas?
 
