Can't get the fonts right on Wordpad (from Windows)

Load up a Chinese novel w/ a mix of fonts, some paragraph the WordPad shows Times New Roman, some other paragraph it shows PMingLiU. I am trying to do a Select All, and set the whole novel fonts to PMingLiU, in which I double check at the control panel, this font does sits in my font files.



but when I go to the pull down menu under WordPAD, eventhough it did display certain paragraph with that font, at the pull down menu, it does not show that font. Is there anything I can do? Alternatively, is there another free editor that can read RTF file in Chinese fonts?