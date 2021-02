I replaced my gt 710 with a 1030 and only my secondary monitor will come on. I got the latest drivers and tried a different pcie slot but still not working. Both monitors work fine if i plug my 710 back in. I had a 1660 super and it worked fine for 6 months then it started doing the same thing after i did a clean windows 10 install. If something in the bios got changed i don't think the 710 would work either.