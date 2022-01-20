Can't get my 3200mhz RAM to run in game at that speed?

PC Spec



Asus B-550i Gaming motherboard

Ryzen 5800x CPU

3070ti GPU





Hi all,



I originally had 32gb of 3200mhz RAM in my pc so I decided to upgrade my RAM with the identiical spec but just double the gb (64gb). The original x2 16gb 3200mhz works fine at that speed in the BIOS. When I changed the RAM to x2 32gb 3200mhz (same brand and spec) in game I would get a dev error caused by the new RAM? I changed the RAM speed to 3000mhz in the BIOS and now it works in game fine with no dev error.



My question is, is this just a quick fix? To get the RAM working correctly at 3200mhz what do I need to look at and change?



Any help would be appreciated.



Thank you.