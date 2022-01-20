Can't get my 3200mhz RAM to run in game at that speed?

S

Shilton001

n00b
Joined
Jan 19, 2022
Messages
1
PC Spec

Asus B-550i Gaming motherboard
Ryzen 5800x CPU
3070ti GPU


Hi all,

I originally had 32gb of 3200mhz RAM in my pc so I decided to upgrade my RAM with the identiical spec but just double the gb (64gb). The original x2 16gb 3200mhz works fine at that speed in the BIOS. When I changed the RAM to x2 32gb 3200mhz (same brand and spec) in game I would get a dev error caused by the new RAM? I changed the RAM speed to 3000mhz in the BIOS and now it works in game fine with no dev error.

My question is, is this just a quick fix? To get the RAM working correctly at 3200mhz what do I need to look at and change?

Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you.
 
