Can't get Dell Inspiron to boot into memtest86+

I am trying to run memtest86+ on a Dell Inspiron 3250 laptop. It has an Intel 12th generation processor. The drive is dual booting Ubuntu 24.04 and Linux Mint 22.1. The computer shipped with Windows 11, which I ran for about a week before installing over that.
When I boot to the USB thumb drive, the BIOS instead starts doing its own RAM check and maybe some other hardware tests. It's a screen with a white background. "Support Assist is scanning the system." After a few minutes it says that the hardware is ok and that I can download some sort of recovery software. I press cancel and it boots into the OS normally.
I researched a little and as of v. 6.10, it seems that memtest86+ works with secure boot.
I created the memtest86+ thumb drive on another computer and used it fine on the other computer.
