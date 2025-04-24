  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Can't get Dell Inspiron to boot into memtest86+

5

5pips49

n00b
Joined
Mar 7, 2025
Messages
8
I am trying to run memtest86+ on a Dell Inspiron 3250 laptop. It has an Intel 12th generation processor. The drive is dual booting Ubuntu 24.04 and Linux Mint 22.1. The computer shipped with Windows 11, which I ran for about a week before installing over that.

When I boot to the USB thumb drive, the BIOS instead starts doing its own RAM check and maybe some other hardware tests. It's a screen with a white background. "Support Assist is scanning the system." After a few minutes it says that the hardware is ok and that I can download some sort of recovery software. I press cancel and it boots into the OS normally.

I researched a little and as of v. 6.10, it seems that memtest86+ works with secure boot.

I created the memtest86+ thumb drive on another computer and used it fine on the other computer.
 
