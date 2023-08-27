Cant get a Strix Z590E to post



applegrcoug

Aug 28, 2021
I've had this motherboard since I "won" it in a shuffle. I went out and got a waste of sand 11700 (non-K) to put in it for a minecraft server.

I got it working on Tuesday. Now, this morning I can't get it to POST. I acts dead mostly dead. No beeps, the fans won't spin, the troubleshooting LEDs don't light up, nothing from the code reader. The only sign of life are the RGB LEDs on the boards light up.

I've bread boxed it and tried a couple different PSUs, different ram sticks and done a BIOS flashback (which it actually takes the flashback) and still nothing.

Am I missing anything or am I correct in thinking time to RMA it...
 
The only thing that comes to mind is that it is somehow grounded out thru the chassis. Other than that. Seems like a dead board.
 
