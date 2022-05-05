Can't format SD card

I seem to be having a problem with an SD card, although there may be a logical reason that is apparent to those with greater tech experience…



This is a SD card that I’d been using in my previous smartphone, and since removing it from the phone, I have largely succeeded in backing up the files to my hard drive.



Now I’m interested in formatting the card, in preparation for using it in a different device.



When I make attempts to do so using Windows Explorer, however, I get an error message saying the disk is write protected. The switch is in the unlocked position, so I’m hoping someone has an idea of how to achieve what I’d like to do.