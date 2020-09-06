Can't fix corrupted text in Chrome

All of the sudden I've started getting a weird corrupted text issue in Chrome. Here's a sample:
Chrome Corrupted Text.png


The issue only seems to happen in Chrome with live updating text and/or text that can have mouse-over or popover features like twitter or the comments section of Videocardz. It doesn't happen with more static text like on this forum. However, it doesn't happen with non-English text (or at least not Japanese) with mixed text, the English will look like that but the kana is unaffected. Again, this is only happening in Chrome not Firefox or Edge. I've tried adjusting cleartype and I've tried rebuilding my Win 10 font cache besides clearing my browser's cache and cookies.

Any idea what's causing this, and more importantly, how to fix it?
 
Have you tried resetting chrome under advanced settings? Or disabling all extensions? Or making a new profile?
 
Yeah, those other basics didn't do anything to resolve this. But just like unplugging and re-plugging a router again, it was worth re-trying.
 
