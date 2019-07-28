can't find this site: Custom build transparent glass case

I saw a website that the whole case is glass and it's transparent. it's a website that the designer does water cooling only

but now I can't find this website and can't find it from my bookmark

when I said it's glass, there is no metal plate for the mounting of motherboard, it's mont on the glass

it's high end case, looks very expensive

they use custom motherboard cable that snap in 1 wire at a time

there is also variation of the same case, but different theme

anyone remember a website like this?
 
ryan_975 said:
Mind sharing with the rest of us?
Nothing worse than looking for this site 10 years from now and seeing it resolved with no answer. Lol I don't know why but for some reason this thread made xoxide.com pop into my head. Anyone remember that place? Like 15 years ago.
 
That's not glass, but plastic. Just FYI.... And stupid expensive for what it is, IMO.
 
Jeez, gonna need a 500 gallon drum of glass cleaner and pickup truck load of Q-tips.
 
a regular $100 case, is mostly aluminum. Since this case is mostly plastic, as people like me just find out, won't wind tip it over? My case is on my desk, my desk's right side is a giant windows. Especially some of us no longer use hard drive, now we are really counting on the motherboard and the PSU to hold the weight down. This is a first for me.

I think this link below should sell as an optional accessory for this case:

https://www.mediaite.com/online/if-youre-looking-to-drop-85-on-a-rock-nordstorm-has-you-covered/
 
Happy Hopping said:
a regular $100 case, is mostly aluminum. Since this case is mostly plastic, as people like me just find out, won't wind tip it over? My case is on my desk, my desk's right side is a giant windows. Especially some of us no longer use hard drive, now we are really counting on the motherboard and the PSU to hold the weight down. This is a first for me.

I think this link below should sell as an optional accessory for this case:

https://www.mediaite.com/online/if-youre-looking-to-drop-85-on-a-rock-nordstorm-has-you-covered/
in case you are not joking, the case weighs a nice 12 kg which is roughly the same as my Define R6 with tempered glass, so add to that the PC hardware and water cooling stuff and chances of it blowing over are lower then your desk breaking under the weight of the damn thing :p
 
I didn't see that. Once you guys points out it's plastic not glass, it changes the perspective of this case
 
