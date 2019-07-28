can't find this site: Custom build transparent glass case

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
I saw a website that the whole case is glass and it's transparent. it's a website that the designer does water cooling only
but now I can't find this website and can't find it from my bookmark
when I said it's glass, there is no metal plate for the mounting of motherboard, it's mont on the glass
it's high end case, looks very expensive
they use custom motherboard cable that snap in 1 wire at a time
there is also variation of the same case, but different theme
anyone remember a website like this?
