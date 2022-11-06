Can’t find my NAS by name on new network

CompuDrew
I am using a Synology DS216Play connected to a switch which is connected to a an EERO Pro 6 router (provided by Frontier).
I can see and explore my Synology NAS by IP but not by name. The NAS is also accessible through the internet via connect.to.
After switching back to FIOS from Spectrum, none of the PC’s in my house (all WIN10) can access my NAS by typing \\NASNAME in windows explorer. I can, however, access it by typing \\ipaddress.
Old modem/Router: Netgear Nighthawk AC1900
New modem/router provided by Frontier: EERO Pro 6
When I first got the FIOS I had to change the IP on the NAS because the EERO uses a different IP than the Netgear did. That allowed me to access it by IP. The NAS is set to a static IP.
The EERO router does see the NAS and shows the NASNAME as connected.
Without success, I have tried:
Restarting EERO
Restarting PC’s
Restarting NAS
Adding an IPV4 reservation in the EERO for the Synology
Changing the DNS in the NAS to the EERO DNS manually
Suggestions would be greatly appreciated!
