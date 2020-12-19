Can't decide which game to play? Useful lifehack

Tylerdurdened
I find choice to be a double edged sword. It is nice to have options, but at times we can be overwhelmed and not know what to pick, and end up just doing something else entirely as a result.
If you are like me, you can number your pool of games you are interested in, just 1 through 10 or whatever, and then use dice, or an online random number generator such as http://www.randomnumbergenerator.com/
Whatever it spits you, you agree to play
Next time you sit down to play, you can ask yourself if you feel like resume the last game you played, or if you wanted to go the RNG route again.
