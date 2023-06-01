Can't decide if I just need to build a new PC or if I can save some money by upgrading mine to be faster at video editing/rendering.

HI. I have recently gotten back into video editing. I've been playing games at 1440p with no problem for 90% of the games I've played at max or near max settings. Now, I'm video editing and WOW has it taken a toll on my computer. I am still using the same PC that you guys helped me build WAY back in the day. Specs are in my signature.



I need to be able to edit and render quickly at 1440p. My project started easily enough for a while, until I started adding effects. Then it really started to suffer. Is there a way I can upgrade my computer to better handle editing a video at 1440p preferably with Full or Half resolution when previewing it? I'm sure I could double memory and I need a bigger hard drive. Would a faster CPU and/or GPU be adequate enough for my needs or am I just stuck with building a new $4k+ computer?