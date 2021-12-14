Can't data migrate bootable Win10 pro from NVMe SSD to SATA SSD

I'm using Samsung data migration tool. The NVMe drive is 512 GB with less than 100 GB used. The SATA SSD drive is 256 GB.



I have successfully migrated these situations...

1) Bootable o/s SATA HDD to SATA GB 870 EVO = Bootable/Working 870 EVO

2) Bootable o/s SATA 840 pro SSD to SATA 870 EVO = Bootable/Working 870 EVO

3) Bootable o/s SATA 870 EVO back to SATA 840 pro SSD = Bootable/Working 840 pro



I thought I was getting good with data migration but when I try to migrate NVMe to SATA SSD it doesn't work.



After the migration is complete with no reported errors I remove the NVMe drive and leave the migrated SATA SSD in system. I ensure all the bios options are set correctly. When I attempt booting with the freshly migrated SATA SSD I get a Windows blue screen saying can't find bootable disk.



ANY SUGGESTIONS? I want to use the system with the bootable NVMe drive but have a bootable/working SATA SSD in cause the system I give to my pops become corrupted I can drop in the "ready to go" SATA SSD and get the computer working quickly again.