Can't Connect Phone or Tablet in Windows 10?

So, I'm banging my head against the wall on this!!!!

When ever I plug in a phone or tablet into my computer running Windows 10, it just starts charging.
Cannot get anything to go to media transfer mode.

I've been searching the web all morning and nothing that I've seen has worked.

Anyone have some ideas?

Am I missing a setting in Windows?

I've got the developer options in the tablet and I've got the USB Debugging all set correctly, but still nothing.

For reference the tablet is a 10" Fire tablet.
 
done this?

Home screen
Swipe Down
At bottom of message screen:
(sprocket icon) System Connected AS:
Tap on that
Tap for more USB options
Select File Transfer
 
pendragon1 said:
done this?

Home screen
Swipe Down
At bottom of message screen:
(sprocket icon) System Connected AS:
Tap on that
Tap for more USB options
Select File Transfer
I don't have that on the tablet.

I have the developer options turned on and the file transfer (MTP) set.

Nothing shows up in Windows file explorer.
 
k. does windows make the device connection sound? maybe check disk manager and see if it not getting a drive letter.
 
Hmm, hadn't thought of that.
I'll for sure look at the mobo bios settings.
Thanks for bringing that up. ;)

Just rebooted, and didn't see anything odd in USB settings. Legacy is active. Even checked the single USB ports and all is normal.
 
On which device?

OP did not state if phone is Apple or Android.
 
I still think that's it's a Windows 10 issue.
For reference, the phone is Android.

I can't see a phone or any android item.

I've tried 5 different cables, 2 Android phones, and 2 different Fire tablets. A 2017 10.2" gen 7 and a 2019 8" fire tablets.
 
yeah i was going to say confirm they work on another system but then you provided a list, thats too many for it to be just the devices. all windows updates installed and drivers up to date, especially chipset?
 
Yep, all drivers, chipset included are installed. Newest BIOS on my B550 motherboard. Newest Windows 10 updates were just installed a few days ago.

Just tried my laptop with the same results. :(

I'm going to run downstairs and fire my ole Alienware with windows 7 and try that. LOL

I want to say, I very much appreciate all the input on this pendragon1 (y)(y)(y)
 
Well shit. Plugged into windows 7 system and still nothing.

I even reset tablet back to factory default, enabled developer options, and turned on USB debugging.

Tried 3 different cables as well.

I'm lost on this one.
 
Unfortunately there isn't.

I haven't been very successful at finding a video or anything that shows the 2017 Gen 7 debugging for this fire tablet. All the ones I've seen are newer gen. Not sure if I'm missing something in the developer options or not.
 
You need the ADB drivers installed?

If you plugged in the tablt before you eneabled USB Debugging then W10 may have installed the wrong driver. Uninstall it from the Device Manager and start over.
 
Got the ADB drivers installed prior to even messing with it.
 
Nothing appears in device manager when you plug it in?

If something does appear, uninstall that device, then unplug and replug the usb cable, install the driver/device when it asks.
 
Went out and got an actual LG "data cable" and now it seems to be working!

Jeez, I've got about 10 frigging cables and none of them worked until I purchased the "data cable".

So, for anyone having a similar issue, I hope this silly thread helps.

And I want to thank you guys for posting and all the advice given. (y) (y) (y)
 
