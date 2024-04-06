Can't Connect Phone or Tablet in Windows 10?

stinger608
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2009
- Messages
- 6,045
So, I'm banging my head against the wall on this!!!!
When ever I plug in a phone or tablet into my computer running Windows 10, it just starts charging.
Cannot get anything to go to media transfer mode.
I've been searching the web all morning and nothing that I've seen has worked.
Anyone have some ideas?
Am I missing a setting in Windows?
I've got the developer options in the tablet and I've got the USB Debugging all set correctly, but still nothing.
For reference the tablet is a 10" Fire tablet.
