Can't connect HTTP to IP address - OS Issue

I'm having a mental breakdown trying to figure this out and wondering if any of you guys/gals ever saw this before and have a pointer.

Scenario: If I try to HTTP/S to any IP address on my LAN/WAN the connection fails with a timeout. For reasons internal, they are not and will never be in DNS.

Temp 85% solution: If I use my hosts file and map the IP address to a dns name, and put the dns name in my browser the connection is fine.

Have any of you ever seen this? If I wireshark my box, the IP direct attempt doesnt even make it to the net stack.

Ive tried the following:
- secondary machine works fine on my lan port
- Reset winsock, dns, network settings, the lot
- Forced changed DHCP address, static'd, back to DHCP
- Uninstalled nic, reinstalled
- Updated drivers where possible (Intel 1219-LM NIC)
- All Win 10 patches/rollups up to date.

No outbound security rules are on this machine. Should be purely unfiltered.

Thanks.
 
