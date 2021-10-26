Can't connect HTTP to IP address - OS Issue

I'm having a mental breakdown trying to figure this out and wondering if any of you guys/gals ever saw this before and have a pointer.



Scenario: If I try to HTTP/S to any IP address on my LAN/WAN the connection fails with a timeout. For reasons internal, they are not and will never be in DNS.



Temp 85% solution: If I use my hosts file and map the IP address to a dns name, and put the dns name in my browser the connection is fine.



Have any of you ever seen this? If I wireshark my box, the IP direct attempt doesnt even make it to the net stack.



Ive tried the following:

- secondary machine works fine on my lan port

- Reset winsock, dns, network settings, the lot

- Forced changed DHCP address, static'd, back to DHCP

- Uninstalled nic, reinstalled

- Updated drivers where possible (Intel 1219-LM NIC)

- All Win 10 patches/rollups up to date.



No outbound security rules are on this machine. Should be purely unfiltered.



Thanks.