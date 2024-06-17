Canonical enables Ubuntu on Milk-V Mars, a credit-card-sized RISC-V SBC

erek
"Ubuntu & Milk-V: crafting Ubuntu as the best operating system for RISC-V
Milk-V and Canonical have reached a strategic cooperation agreement with the intention of bringing Ubuntu to novel RISC-V devices. Milk-V will provide hardware sponsorship to Canonical, including for future products, and offer an Ubuntu operating system as its main supported and maintained system to users across form factors and use cases, with a specific emphasis on accelerated computing and AI. With the support of Milk-V’s hardware and engineering teams, Canonical will leverage the latest and greatest RISC-V designs to continuously improve Ubuntu and the broader open source ecosystem for the RISC-V ISA. Once new Milk-V products will be available, Canonical will collaborate with Milk-V to launch developer preview Ubuntu images and support version updates. This collaboration is aimed at providing users of the RISC-V architecture platform with a rich operating system designed to enhance development and user experiences.
“Ubuntu is one of the most classic and popular operating systems, and Milk-V Mars is an excellent SBC product for developers, integrating high-performance GPU and rich interfaces. We are delighted to collaborate with Canonical to deliver optimised Ubuntu on Milk-V Mars, which accelerates innovation and time to market for developers,” said Ke Yiran, Vice President, Shenzhen MilkV Technology Co., Ltd.
The optimised Ubuntu 24.04 image for Milk-V Mars SBC is now available to download. For guidance and discussion on mirrors and the best way to install them, please review the installation instructions and leave your comments to benefit more developers.
“Canonical has always been committed to supporting the development community by providing the latest and greatest of open source across various ISAs. We are thrilled to collaborate with Milk-V in enabling Ubuntu on the Milk-V Mars SBC,” stated Gordan Markuš, Director of Silicon Alliances at Canonical. “It’s truly exciting to see the Milk-V Mars board on the market with its affordable pricing and robust features, making it an accessible and developer-friendly solution. This partnership underscores our dedication to democratise innovation together with our partners through open source and open standards.”
Source: https://canonical.com/blog/canonical-enables-ubuntu-on-milk-v-mars
