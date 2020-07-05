Canon R5, R6, and Sony A7s III thread.

For most subforums it makes sense to have separate threads, but here in the camera sub it moves super slow. So I figured creating 3 threads would just mean the same people would be hoping back and forth to threads needlessly. Anyway, that said.Where I assume they will enumerate all the new technologies in their new cameras.It has been announced that it will launch this summer. What that means is anyones guess. While the R5 has had tons of leaks, Sony has had very little information if any except rumors.While 10-bit 4K and 60fps is expected, any modes or specs past that is mostly speculation. I do expect class leading autofocus, fx9 color science, class leading ISO performance, and a lower price compared to Panasonic s1h.Kenji Tanaka, VP and Senior General Manager of Sony's Business Unit 1, Digital Imaging Group.I’ll continue to update the op with news as it becomes available.