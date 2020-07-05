Canon R5, R6, and Sony A7s III thread.

UnknownSouljer
For most subforums it makes sense to have separate threads, but here in the camera sub it moves super slow. So I figured creating 3 threads would just mean the same people would be hoping back and forth to threads needlessly. Anyway, that said.
Canon will be doing a live stream for the R5 and R6 on the 9th.
Where I assume they will enumerate all the new technologies in their new cameras.
https://www.canonrumors.com/reimagi...non-eos-r6-live-event-registration-goes-live/
Canon will be doing a Livestream event on July 9, 2020, to announce the Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R6, and a whole slew of lenses and accessories.
Meanwhile the R5 video recording modes have leaked:
https://www.canonrumors.com/8k-recording-options-for-the-canon-eos-r5-leak/
As you can see, you can shoot either 8K DCI or 8K ultra, which will be slightly different resolutions. The resolutions of the two modes will likely be 8192×4320 and 7680×4320.
Codecs for 8K recordings appear to be ALL-I, IPB, and obviously RAW.
As for the Sony A7S III (or whatever they decide to call the next video focused model) is officially official.
It has been announced that it will launch this summer. What that means is anyones guess. While the R5 has had tons of leaks, Sony has had very little information if any except rumors.
While 10-bit 4K and 60fps is expected, any modes or specs past that is mostly speculation. I do expect class leading autofocus, fx9 color science, class leading ISO performance, and a lower price compared to Panasonic s1h.
https://www.dpreview.com/interviews...7s-ii-successor-this-summer-everything-is-new
“We’ve received many requests, especially from professional video content creators, and I can confirm that a successor to the Alpha 7S II will be coming, later this summer. Right now we’re focused on the launch of the new camera, and it will be a complete redesign of the whole system, including the image sensor. Everything is new. We hope it will meet and exceed the expectations and requests of our customers. I’m very confident that our new model will meet their demands.”
-Kenji Tanaka, VP and Senior General Manager of Sony's Business Unit 1, Digital Imaging Group.
I’ll continue to update the op with news as it becomes available.
