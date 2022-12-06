Canon ImageClass MF3010 (Brand New) Flashing " Paper Jam " w.o paper even loaded.I just got this new at my local Wally the other day. It was "simple" to setup and install drivers, etc.I go to do a simple print job, it sounds like it's working. But nothing. I check to see what's wrong, damn. It's first print job, was a paper jam (single sheet).Once I cleared it, I tried the test print page. The same thing, paper jam. Both times the print job started, printed one line then jammed.Now all the printer does is flash the "Paper Jam" light.I checked for any stuck pieces of paper, nothing. I tried resetting, nothing.All that happens now when I turn on the printer, it lights up left to right:(power) --> (pages) --> (Paper Jam)How do I fix this without having to tear it apart? Is this fixable, or should I just return it?If I return it what should I "replace" it with?What I need is a Multi-function (Print/Scan/Copier)Monochrome is fine, but color is ok. Laser would've been nice, but Inkjet is fine.