Canon 5d mark iii ML vs Sony a7rii

1920×960 @ 50p (both 1:1 crop and full-frame – 3×3 pixel binning)

1920×800 @ 60p (same as above)

1920×1080 @ 45p and 48p (3×3 binning)

1920×1920 @ 24p (1:1 square crop)

3072×1920 @ 24p (1:1 crop)

3840×1600 @ 24p (1:1 crop)

4096×2560 @ 12.5p (1:1 crop)

4096×1440 @ 25p (1:1 crop)

Full-resolution LiveView: 5796×3870 at 7.4 fps (128ms rolling shutter)

Hello everyone,I have recently come up to a dilemma and I need your help to clear things out a bit.I have a Sony a7rii for a couple of years and I'm using it with vintage lenses only, mostly m42. I mainly do photography but I really am interested in video as well. I have done some videos through the years and now I am planning to do some video clips, short movies etc. so I am interested in the best way to get cinematic resaults.Two months ago I got a Canon Eos 5d classic and I really love the results I get from this camera and especially the colors and generally Canon colors. Plus I have got adapters for my lenses and I have no problems mounting them on Canon.So I was thinking of trading my Sony a7rii for a used Canon Eos 5d mark iii and install magic lantern on it.Before you call me mad (if you were planning to), let me explain my thoughts.I am thinking about ML raw video which is the best you can get as far as I know.I will probably miss ibis from Sony, but I am not really sure about it.In photography I think that I am not really going to miss anything that much and I come up to love how dslr cameras work compared to mirrorless full electronic systems. You know shooting with vintage glass is a full manual process and a dslr is closer to that.I'm quite sure that I can live with the 22mp of the Canon camera (who doesn't) and I am not interested in sports and wild life photography at all (if that make any difference). Finally I am thinking that with Canon's live view I can shoot very closely to how I shoot with mirrorless, if I ever miss that...So basically the questions are:1. How Canon Eos 5d iii ML raw video compare to Sony's? (video itself and post processing).2. Considering that I don't care about auto focus etc because I use vintage lenses, how do the two cameras compare in photography (portraits, landscapes and some street photography).3. Finally I will need some help with the Canon's ML video resolutions and crops.1. Does the 3.5k work well? I mean I have read some people saying that there is no preview or not a good preview on the back screen. And additionally can this be improved by using an external monitor?2. I’ve read that the mark iii with ML can shoot the following resolutions etc:now assuming that all above are correct...The full frame 3x3 binning is finally full frame as far as I can tell...But what about the 1:1 crop mode? Can you give me some example like super35 or x1.5 or x1.6 or such to help me understand the field of view I am going to get?The last thing that I am thinking as an alternative for the 5d iii is 5d iv but I am thinking that ML is not available at the moment and I don't know when and if it will be (I have read about some problems with it, please enlighten me if you know anything better) and of course I don't know what to expect from it (if you know anything please let me know) and of course the 5d iv is a more expensive camera than the 5d iii. So if I sell my Sony and get a 5d iii I will probably be able to get some extra stuff for it but if I go for the 5d iv I will certainly not be able to get anything more than the camera itself.So let me know your thoughts about it as well.Speaking of that, I finally have to mention that my budget is at maximum the Sony's value, so more expensive options will unfortunately be out of budget...So I would really appreciate any user's reviews and please feel free to share your thoughts about the three cameras (or if you have experience with some other Sony similar models).Thank you in advance,George