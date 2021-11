I have three desktops all win 10 21h1 all updated. I CANNOT get wake up on lan to work on any of them. Energy efficiency settings disabled. Standby is enabled in power setting . Fast startup disabled. Yes wol is enabled with magic packet... I have read several guides on nic settings nothing works.. Did MS disabled WOL with a security patch because it kind of feels that way. THis is all wired gigabit ethernet..... no wireless Linksys dual band router with 4 gigabyte ports.....