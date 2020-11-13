Cannot turn off 'Read only' on Netgear readyshare network USB hard drive

I changed routers recently. I realize that I don't have full access to the attached hard drive.
I tried to delete some files inside a folder and no access. Saw read only. Tried to change turn it off and won't let me
I took the USB hard drive and plugged it to PC, it lets me toggle off read only. I plugged it back to router and it's set to read only and can't be changed.
It's a netgear router I'm using windows 10 file explorer.
I tried to do delete the file with my phone instead of the PC and the same thing, it won't let me.
Much appreciate all the help
 
Old one was Netgear R6400, new one Netgear R9000. Not sure if it would make any difference, the old one had DD-WRT. I honestly can't remember 100% if I had an issue like this on previous setup.

I just tried another folder, I can't turn off read only, but I was able to delete some files.
 
How large is this drive? Apparently there's some sort of 4TB limit (or there was). Lots of threads on the netgear community about the read-only issue, but no solutions except to downgrade firmware, which I would do if it was working fine before and you upgraded. (Don't upgrade unless you need to fix something. Every firmware breaks something else.)
 
Being 8TB might be the issue. Try going back to even older firmwares like of the same era as your r6400. Obviously the code they were using back then worked.

An alternate solution is to simply use your r6400 as your 'nas' by having it on the network without the dhcp server with an IP in the range of the current lan and connected lan to lan. This way, you can even separate where the drive lives as it just needs to be with the r6400.
 
