Cannot turn off 'Read only' on Netgear readyshare network USB hard drive

I changed routers recently. I realize that I don't have full access to the attached hard drive.

I tried to delete some files inside a folder and no access. Saw read only. Tried to change turn it off and won't let me

I took the USB hard drive and plugged it to PC, it lets me toggle off read only. I plugged it back to router and it's set to read only and can't be changed.

It's a netgear router I'm using windows 10 file explorer.

I tried to do delete the file with my phone instead of the PC and the same thing, it won't let me.

Much appreciate all the help