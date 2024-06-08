Cannot edit metadata for .mp3 audio files under Win7

Sin Shadow Fox
I have identical files with identical permissions but one i can edit the meta of and the other i can't and the ones i can't won't update their icon with album art.
I don't think so. Most of them were downloaded at the same time the same way and they've all been played in the same music player.Random guess here, but the ones you can edit, were they originally updated in a different music app so windows can now edit them?
Well my reason is two part. A: I don't want to install anymore superfluous programs onto my computer (i have enough to take up 90% of my ram as it is) and B: I'm more concerned with why one file is behaving differently than the other despite no difference in file type or permissions, not only because I'm just genuinely curious what went wrong but also because the files i can't edit won't update their album art either (I've used windows media player, winamp and vlc).Why not use an application dedicated to editing tags?
https://www.luminescence-software.org/en/metatogger
Mp3Tag would be my pick. Allows for complex and robust batch audio file tagging on Windows and their forums are super helpful.Why not use an application dedicated to editing tags?
Perhaps it was somehow tagged with some other IDv3 version which Windows isn't detecting/allowing to be written.
How do i tell what something is tagged with and how do i . . . "retag" it?the audio file in question is probably tagged using the newer IDv3 variant that Windows 7 doesn't recognize as it's no longer a supported operating system.
Foobar2000 appears to only be an installable program and not a webservice.A little bit of searching reveals that up until Windows 10 1703, Windows did not support IDv3 2.4 tags, so that's likely to be the specific problem. Personally I use Foobar2000 to tag music (it will tell you which IDv3 version a file uses too), but that's also a music player, not just for tagging.
Time to get windows 11.Foobar2000 appears to only be an installable program and not a webservice.
I'll pass thanks. I like my freedom (and a funtioning OS too lol)Time to get windows 11.
Windows 11 is just as free, and much more functional. Live in the dark ages if you wish... Just disconnect that pirate mp3 boxen you're using from the internet since you are probably part of a botnet. Let me guess, you don't use anti-virus or a firewall because you're so elite huh?I'll pass thanks. I like my freedom (and a funtioning OS too lol)
Lol, Windows hasn't been free since window 8 when they tried to slip us a ruffie through our boot loader. And windows 10/11 does nothing but fail to run programs and crash. I haven't suffered a crash since 2020. I also hear this "botnet" argument a lot but neither myself nor any other windows 7 user has ever faced this problem, it's just Microsoft propaganda. Also what is Warez mp3 boxen?Windows 11 is just as free, and much more functional. Live in the dark ages if you wish... Just disconnect that Warez mp3 boxen you're using from the internet since you are probably part of a botnet.
You have to install it, but you can install it in "portable" mode, where it restricts itself to a single folder, and can be completely uninstalled by just deleting that folder. And ignore GoldenTiger, he's just trolling again.Foobar2000 appears to only be an installable program and not a webservice.
Like i said earlier, I'd like to avoid installing any new programs as i have way too many as it is. I legit have a program specifically for formatting USBs for Sony projects and i can't find it anywhere as I've completely forgotten what it's called. I'd like to find a natural way or a webservice if i can at all help it.You have to install it, but you can install it in "portable" mode, where it restricts itself to a single folder, and can be completely uninstalled by just deleting that folder. And ignore GoldenTiger, he's just trolling again.