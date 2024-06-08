  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Cannot edit metadata for .mp3 audio files under Win7

Sin Shadow Fox

Sin Shadow Fox

n00b
Joined
Jun 8, 2024
Messages
8
I have identical files with identical permissions but one i can edit the meta of and the other i can't and the ones i can't won't update their icon with album art.
Capture.PNG
 
Random guess here, but the ones you can edit, were they originally updated in a different music app so windows can now edit them?
 
Random guess here, but the ones you can edit, were they originally updated in a different music app so windows can now edit them?
I don't think so. Most of them were downloaded at the same time the same way and they've all been played in the same music player.
 
Why not use an application dedicated to editing tags?

https://www.luminescence-software.org/en/metatogger
Well my reason is two part. A: I don't want to install anymore superfluous programs onto my computer (i have enough to take up 90% of my ram as it is) and B: I'm more concerned with why one file is behaving differently than the other despite no difference in file type or permissions, not only because I'm just genuinely curious what went wrong but also because the files i can't edit won't update their album art either (I've used windows media player, winamp and vlc).
 
Perhaps it was somehow tagged with some other IDv3 version which Windows isn't detecting/allowing to be written.

Why not use an application dedicated to editing tags?
Mp3Tag would be my pick. Allows for complex and robust batch audio file tagging on Windows and their forums are super helpful.
 
Well my reason is two part. A: I don't want to install anymore superfluous programs onto my computer (i have enough to take up 90% of my ram as it is) and B: I'm more concerned with why one file is behaving differently than the other despite no difference in file type or permissions, not only because I'm just genuinely curious what went wrong but also because the files i can't edit won't update their album art either (I've used windows media player, winamp and vlc).
The software is only taking up ram while it's running, once the tag has been edited you can close the software. As other's have stated, the audio file in question is probably tagged using the newer IDv3 variant that Windows 7 doesn't recognize as it's no longer a supported operating system.

Mp3Tag would be my pick. Allows for complex and robust batch audio file tagging on Windows and their forums are super helpful.
I'm a Linux user myself. EasyTAG is my software of choice, but it's not available under Windows. Great to get feedback from Windows users.
 
Last edited:
A little bit of searching reveals that up until Windows 10 1703, Windows did not support IDv3 2.4 tags, so that's likely to be the specific problem. Personally I use Foobar2000 to tag music (it will tell you which IDv3 version a file uses too), but that's also a music player, not just for tagging.
 
I'll pass thanks. I like my freedom (and a funtioning OS too lol)
Windows 11 is just as free, and much more functional. Live in the dark ages if you wish... Just disconnect that pirate mp3 boxen you're using from the internet since you are probably part of a botnet. Let me guess, you don't use anti-virus or a firewall because you're so elite huh?
 
Last edited:
Windows 11 is just as free, and much more functional. Live in the dark ages if you wish... Just disconnect that Warez mp3 boxen you're using from the internet since you are probably part of a botnet.
Lol, Windows hasn't been free since window 8 when they tried to slip us a ruffie through our boot loader. And windows 10/11 does nothing but fail to run programs and crash. I haven't suffered a crash since 2020. I also hear this "botnet" argument a lot but neither myself nor any other windows 7 user has ever faced this problem, it's just Microsoft propaganda. Also what is Warez mp3 boxen?
 
You have to install it, but you can install it in "portable" mode, where it restricts itself to a single folder, and can be completely uninstalled by just deleting that folder. And ignore GoldenTiger, he's just trolling again.
Like i said earlier, I'd like to avoid installing any new programs as i have way too many as it is. I legit have a program specifically for formatting USBs for Sony projects and i can't find it anywhere as I've completely forgotten what it's called. I'd like to find a natural way or a webservice if i can at all help it.

Also, "again"? I take it this GoldenTiger fellow is the local internet troll?
 
