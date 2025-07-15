  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Candy Crush-Maker King Lays Off 200 Staff, Replacing Many With AI

"Candy Crush-maker King is cutting approximately 200 employees, with many positions filled by AI tools the departing workers helped develop, according to multiple sources who spoke anonymously to industry publication MobileGamer.biz. The layoffs heavily target level designers, user research staff, and UX and narrative writers across King's London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Berlin studios.

The London-based Farm Heroes Saga team faces cuts of roughly 50 people, including key leadership positions. "Most of level design has been wiped, which is crazy since they've spent months building tools to craft levels quicker," one staffer said. "Now those AI tools are basically replacing the teams.""

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/07/15...staff-replacing-many-with-ai-tools-they-built
 
I mean who didn't see this coming, training your replacement who will be working in another country where the wages are severely lowered... check, and it happened. Manufacturing base moved to a country where it's considerably cheaper, and there's a built up infrastructure that all the tariffs in the world isn't going to fix... check, and it happened. AI that can replace repetitive interactions with humans that most people think are less than helpful anyways.... check, and it's happening.

That said, I'm absolutely shocked Candy Crush is a game that even has 200 employees to cut, what were they needed for? the transaction side of the pay to play/win model they shifted to?
 
I mean who didn't see this coming, training your replacement who will be working in another country where the wages are severely lowered... check, and it happened. Manufacturing base moved to a country where it's considerably cheaper, and there's a built up infrastructure that all the tariffs in the world isn't going to fix... check, and it happened. AI that can replace repetitive interactions with humans that most people think are less than helpful anyways.... check, and it's happening.

That said, I'm absolutely shocked Candy Crush is a game that even has 200 employees to cut, what were they needed for? the transaction side of the pay to play/win model they shifted to?
It's not just Candy Crush, they have a bunch of games and probably are making a bunch of other unreleased games. They're also part of Activision Blizzard. Still a lot of people though.


Improving tools so levels are easier to design and generating levels completely has been a thing forever. Making it sound like it's some sort of new AI tech never possible before is laughable.


Sounds like your normal corporate fat trimming to make the company more efficient.
 
2024:

https://gdcvault.com/play/1023858/How-King-Uses-AI-in

https://mobilegamer.biz/how-king-balances-human-and-ai-powered-design-in-candy-crush-saga/
Asadi says that the more that King’s designers use their AI copilots, the better the tech gets – and could lead to a kind of prompt-based approach at some point in the future.

Being the simplest of game and level design (I feel it is a surprise that they were human designed and by that many people more than to learn it can get automated here), it is one case that we can "believe" that it would already work in 2025.
 
