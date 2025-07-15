Candy Crush-Maker King Lays Off 200 Staff, Replacing Many With AI

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,045
"Candy Crush-maker King is cutting approximately 200 employees, with many positions filled by AI tools the departing workers helped develop, according to multiple sources who spoke anonymously to industry publication MobileGamer.biz. The layoffs heavily target level designers, user research staff, and UX and narrative writers across King's London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Berlin studios.
The London-based Farm Heroes Saga team faces cuts of roughly 50 people, including key leadership positions. "Most of level design has been wiped, which is crazy since they've spent months building tools to craft levels quicker," one staffer said. "Now those AI tools are basically replacing the teams.""
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/07/15...staff-replacing-many-with-ai-tools-they-built
The London-based Farm Heroes Saga team faces cuts of roughly 50 people, including key leadership positions. "Most of level design has been wiped, which is crazy since they've spent months building tools to craft levels quicker," one staffer said. "Now those AI tools are basically replacing the teams.""
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/07/15...staff-replacing-many-with-ai-tools-they-built