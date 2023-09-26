Canada - rtx 4090/ Dell Latitude 7440 laptop new in box

Will ship to USA or Canada, Laptop is new in box, pictures are from an identical one I am using
price is shipped Paypal US or Canada, warranty can be transferred
Dell 7440 latitude I7 1365u / 32gb ram / 512 gb ssd Type c power adapter Thunderbolt dock and 240w ac adapter 1920x1200 screen, windows 11 pro, webcam like new Dell warranty until 2028
heat in Sig, looking for 1100 CAD shipped in Canada, or whatever XE.com converts too for USD, etransfer for Canada, or Paypal for USD
RTX 4090 SUPRIM X 24G like new with box, 2300 shipped in Canada , receipt included
