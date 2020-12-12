Canada: LG 32GK650F-B 144Hz 32" 1440P Gaming Monitor with FreeSync (works in G-Sync Compatible) - $399 CAD with free shipping

Delicieuxz
Thanks to Krenum for bringing the monitor to my attention.
It's 20% off, at $399 instead of $499, and is sold and shipped by Amazon - which should mean hassle-free returns and exchanges, if it's needed.
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B07FLGR2PN/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_1?smid=A3DWYIK6Y9EEQB&psc=1
Reviews for the monitor are great. And it apparently works flawlessly in G-Sync Compatible mode.
