Canada and US: LG 32" 144Hz VA-panel 1440P Gaming Monitor with FreeSync (works in G-Sync Compatible) - $399 CAD with free shipping / $299 USD

Thanks to Krenum for bringing the monitor to my attention.LG 32GK650F-B 32" VA-panel 144hz FreeSync monitor with height-adjustment, rotate, and pivot. It's 20% / $100 off, at $399, and is sold and shipped by Amazon - which should mean hassle-free returns and exchanges, if it's needed.It's currently out of stock from Amazon.ca (though other Amazon sellers have it in-stock at a higher price), but it can be back-ordered at the sale price and it will ship once it comes back it stock.Reviews of the monitor are very positive, and owners report that it works flawlessly in G-Sync Compatible mode.