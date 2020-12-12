Canada and US: LG 32" 144Hz VA-panel 1440P Gaming Monitor with FreeSync (works in G-Sync Compatible) - $399 CAD with free shipping / $299 USD

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,192
Thanks to Krenum for bringing the monitor to my attention.
LG 32GK650F-B 32" VA-panel 144hz FreeSync monitor with height-adjustment, rotate, and pivot. It's 20% / $100 off, at $399, and is sold and shipped by Amazon - which should mean hassle-free returns and exchanges, if it's needed.
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B07FLGR2PN/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_1?smid=A3DWYIK6Y9EEQB&psc=1
It's currently out of stock from Amazon.ca (though other Amazon sellers have it in-stock at a higher price), but it can be back-ordered at the sale price and it will ship once it comes back it stock.
Reviews of the monitor are very positive, and owners report that it works flawlessly in G-Sync Compatible mode.
