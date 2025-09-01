  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Can You Think Of Machines Based On GDDR?

X

X8XFoundries

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2025
Messages
62
So I am doing some ridiculous nonsense that long term will be explained but short term I'm not doing it here.

Basically I am researching anything from the original HSA compute suite, ROCm, the AMD BC-250, anything that allows me direct access to a GDDR bus.

I am exceptionally interested in the BC-250 because its a COMPUTER based on GDDR.

If yall can think of a GDDR system, like the BC-250, please let me know about it. IDEGAS if its like GDDR3.
 
