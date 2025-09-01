Can You Think Of Machines Based On GDDR?

X8XFoundries
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2025
- Messages
- 62
So I am doing some ridiculous nonsense that long term will be explained but short term I'm not doing it here.
Basically I am researching anything from the original HSA compute suite, ROCm, the AMD BC-250, anything that allows me direct access to a GDDR bus.
I am exceptionally interested in the BC-250 because its a COMPUTER based on GDDR.
If yall can think of a GDDR system, like the BC-250, please let me know about it. IDEGAS if its like GDDR3.
