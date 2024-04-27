Can you take AIO liquid cpu coolers on planes?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
temp wise its fine, should be fine if is packed, but id double check with the airline.I've got a CORSAIR Hydro Series H115i RGB PLATINUM all-in-one liquid CPU cooler ( cw-9060038-ww )
Can I take that onto a plane in my checked bags? Would the liquid in it freeze/explode/something and make it dangerous/not worthwhile?
The limit on liquids is for what you carry on (ludicrous) so liquid in packed bags is fine. I took a pair of growlers of beer across the country from a local fancy brewery, and they got opened by SOMEBODY and weren't closed properly, and leaked on my clothing. Airline staff is unlikely to mess with your cooler, and it won't be harmed by the temperature or pressure in the luggage hold. The designers expect their products to survive in a cargo plane
