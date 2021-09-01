Can you stop EVGA cards from shutting the fans off at idle?

I have an EVGA 3070 with the XC3 cooler. Is this possible? I know they are designed to be off at idle up to a certain temp, and I can't find anything in the Precision software to stop this from happening.



The fans on this thing rattle like a bastard when they spin up and its annoying as hell, but probably slightly less annoying than trying to get it fixed or replaced under warranty given the card situation right now. Solution is obviously to not let the fans shut off and everyone is happy.



I tried running a "custom" curve with auto mode off but then it doesn't really seem to follow what I've put on the graph and basically just runs at 100% all the time. If you change the page in the program it resets everything to default no matter how I save, apply, or set profiles.