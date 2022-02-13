Can you mine with a cell phone

A

audi911

n00b
Joined
Jan 23, 2022
Messages
6
Hello,
I think this may have existed in the past but I am unsure if it still exists, but can someone mine with a cell phone that only has Wifi?
This may be an uneducated question, I googled it for the most part the answer seems to be no but there are some youtube videos that say it is possible still today.
Anyone?
Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top