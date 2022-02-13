Can you mine with a cell phone

Hello,
I think this may have existed in the past but I am unsure if it still exists, but can someone mine with a cell phone that only has Wifi?
This may be an uneducated question, I googled it for the most part the answer seems to be no but there are some youtube videos that say it is possible still today.
Anyone?
Thanks!
