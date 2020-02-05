Can XSPC Photon Reservoirs be Upgraded to V2?

Hey,



Does anyone know exactly what changed in going from the photon to photon v2?



I know they modified the inlet to make it easier to fill, but is this entirely in the endcap, or were there more changes?



I don't see any upgrade kits for sale, but I am trying to figure out if I could pick up a cheap Photon 170 V2, take the end cap and put it on my first gen Photon 270 D5 combo.



I'm kind of frustrated with the difficulty of filling the reservoir.



Otherwise I may just get rid of it all together, pick up something like one of those large EK X4 reservoirs and a separate pump top for the D5 and just be done with this stupid thing.



Appreciate any thoughts.