  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Can Windows 10 Pro still be activated after EOL?

Unabomber

Unabomber

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jan 1, 2005
Messages
8,549
Just a quick question here.

I have three HP Z400 workstations that are about a dozen years old or so, and none of them can be upgraded to Windows 11.

They were running Windows 10 Enterprise 64 bit, but now that they're off-line, they can't authenticate with the campus authentication server, so they now say that Windows isn't activated.

If I downgrade them to Windows 10 Pro, can I still activate them online? Basically, I'll use my cell phone as a hotspot, since the university isn't allowing Windows 10 systems to connect to the outside world network anymore.


Edit:

I don't need the systems to remain online, since they control the three nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers in my research facility. Anyone who needs to get their data off them can use flash drives.

I simply want their Windows activated, so I can do some modifications.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top