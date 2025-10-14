Can Windows 10 Pro still be activated after EOL?

Just a quick question here.



I have three HP Z400 workstations that are about a dozen years old or so, and none of them can be upgraded to Windows 11.



They were running Windows 10 Enterprise 64 bit, but now that they're off-line, they can't authenticate with the campus authentication server, so they now say that Windows isn't activated.



If I downgrade them to Windows 10 Pro, can I still activate them online? Basically, I'll use my cell phone as a hotspot, since the university isn't allowing Windows 10 systems to connect to the outside world network anymore.





Edit:



I don't need the systems to remain online, since they control the three nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers in my research facility. Anyone who needs to get their data off them can use flash drives.



I simply want their Windows activated, so I can do some modifications.