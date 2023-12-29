Can WIFI on motherboard (B550) be really 100% safely and securely disabled...?

Hello im looking to buy a motherboard for my 5950x. Ill will go probably with B550 chipset, probably with:Asus TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II 90MB19U0-M0EAY0This one has WIFI integrated on the motherboard itself... I have never had it (or used WIFI on PC really), i have some wifi router i used to plug in and used few times like years ago. My question is simple: If i do NOT want to use the WIFI, is there a SAFE and SECURE and 100% "bulletproof" way to disable it? In order to not have my PC "hacked" by someone (physically close) to my PC (like neighbours in sorrounding flats etc.)...? Im a bit worried to have a wifi integrated into the mother, since then i cannot simply "plug it out" and have 100% peace knowing that when its not plugged in (like my old wifi router) there is simply no (NO) way anyone can acces ("hack") into my PC via wifi since you know... the cable is not connected...If I:1) Do NOT PLUG the antenna to the back of the motherboard2) Disable WIFI in BIOS of the motherboard3) Disable WIFI in Windows...Should these steps be enough and 100% bulletproof and safe/Secure and guarantee that nobody can touch my PC via wifi even if he was the best hacker in the world...? Correct or not...?(a side question: Is it enough to simply NOT plug in the antenna to the back of the motherboard/PC...? can wifi function even without antenna? (even on a super short distance)...?)Thank you