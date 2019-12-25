can we talk about water chillers please?!

I don't have any experience with chillers, so I apologize for the derailment, but I've been following your 3950x temperature woes and something in this post caught my eye:



How hard would it be for you to temporarily combine your loops into one as a test case? Running separate loops is almost never thermally superior to a single loop, given the same radiator area. Very few use cases heavily stress the CPU and GPU at the same time. When you're running a CPU-heavy application in a dual loop scenario, your GPU is monopolizing a large portion of your cooling system that it isn't even using. With a single loop, both components have access to all your rad area, and that is worth more than the drawback of them sharing.

