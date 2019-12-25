can we talk about water chillers please?!

Currently, my 3950x is pretty tough to keep cool with my highend water cooling (EK 60mm 420 rad in push/pull fan config, D5, heatkiller Pro IV copper block cpu only loop) with CCD0 @ 4.525GHz and CCD1 @ 4.325GHz using 1.350v die and package temps will be VERY HARD to cool during summer times here in Atlanta Ga area. Absolutely always wanted to experiment with a waterchiller, more specifically the units performance-pcs sells. They seem priced right and have good reputations for being constant duty units (even though this pc will never be run for very long durations, its more of just a fun pc to play with) in the below links are the chillers im looking in to. Having a hard time deciding if 400watts will be enough or 790watts for extra insurance. Also, my current water cooling setup is 2 separate loops. 1 for cpu and 1 for gpu, but when I go chiller, do i combine both cpu and gpu and have the gpu reep the benefits of this type of cooling, or just keep it simple at first and make it cpu only at first...? I know people say to remove the rad from the chilled loop, but is this still the case? I mean it makes sense, might actually "ADD" heat into the loop, so i understand the theory behind it, but if i was to leave it in as a fail safe, is that bad? I understand the whole condensation thing, i used to phase change cool with a "chilly1" phase changer back in the day with my FX55/FX57 overclocks, but these chillers I can set right to the dew point to minimize condensation, but of course i will do extra preventative measures to prevent hardware failure. Need your thoughts and opinions on this possible future cooling upgrade (pretty huge upgrade) hopefully someone has experience with waterchillers and can tell me yay or nay? Thank you https://www.performance-pcs.com/wate...r-hc-300a.html https://www.performance-pcs.com/wate...r-hc-500a.html