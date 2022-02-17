Can we possibly turn this place into forum for handheld gaming, and not just about the steam deck?

First off, I love the steam deck, and I will probably purchase the next iteration.

That being said, I feel handheld PCs are only going to become more popular over the next few years, and I don't want to pigeon hole this forum into being just about the steam deck.

I mean there is the AyaNeo Pro, the Ayn Odin and hell I think even my little Retroid Pocket 2+ is worth talking about. I know none of these systems are not as powerful as the steam deck, but they can still game.



Just my two cents, as I start to get more into handheld gaming systems. The Mobile Computing forum seems to focus more on laptops, so I thought we could focus more on handheld systems.

Thanks.