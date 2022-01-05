Can we improve on this 40TB homebrew server design?

12 SATA HDDs under FreeBSD with ZFS-software-only-RAIDs: 6x 4TBs in a RAID-6 2x 6TB mirrored 2x 8TB mirrored 2x 10TB mirrored

Intel-CPU'd motherboard with: 8 SATA ports + a 4-port add-on card 1x gigabit RJ45 network port several USB3s normally used for attaching external HDDs for backups of the mirrors VGA/DVI connectors for a simple, very old monitor (rarely on/used) G2120 Ivy Bridge hardware RAID not-used/not-desired in favor the software RAIDs

OS lives on external flash drive (yeah, really ... not awesome, I know, but every time one wears out, it's time to upgrade FreeBSD anyway ... super-easy and cheap to change out)

mostly used for: Plex server (capturing/serving live TV recordings) Blu-Ray/DVD backups main storage for some laptops home picture & video backups general home file storage (finances, school, etc.)



BUT

Will some friendly folks take up this challenge? Briefly (I'll fill in any details if requested)... I'm currently running:Even though it now died on the most recent reboot, this thread is not about fixing that -- almost positive its a mobo failure -- this is about redesigning the server (or just verifying its current design).For example, what I'm intending to do with it now is to update the mobo/CPU/RAM triad,the CPU for better live transcoding performance,finding a mobo with 8-SATA ports for a non-obscene price is now very difficult (current mobo was bought "used" for that reason). Plus, moving this thing whenever it needs work is freaking heavy (esp. on the frontend where the drives live), and I'm not getting any younger.So, if there are no do-able improvements, I'll just get a 6-SATA mobo and a second add-on SATA card and continue as-is.HOWEVER, my intent here is to see if I'd be missing out on an opportunity in doing that.Like maybe there's a good design where the drives live in a separate box outside the mobo's box? But then what/how to do that? Or maybe something with some hot-swapping of drives (or just easier access for cold-swapping)? I hear "SAS" is a thing but I don't really understand it, and if that requires changing all the drives, that's off the table. Maybe something like those things or something that's just well beyond my current knowledge.Anyway, that's the direction I'm thinking in and my intent for this thread. What say the community here?