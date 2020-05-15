Can we have a Shipping suggestions sticky on the FS thread?

Hi. Can we put a sticky on the for sale thread on shipping suggestions during this health crisis?I've read a few FS threads where sellers are limiting the times they go out to the post office and minimizing excursions. They don't actually need to go out to the post office at all.I think it's fair to say that some [H] members are unaware that USPS will ship any package with a USPS label from your home. You can put a box with a usps label in your mailbox or on your step/bench and USPS will take it and ship it out. I've been doing this for years and as of recent 3 times a week. You can leave a note to remind your post guy. They will take it.Also, I have had success handing off boxes to UPS drivers that are nearby. UPS will also allow you to schedule a pickup. I believe fedex charges you to schedule a pickup.USPS also will ship you any regional box or flatrate box to your home for free.Also, paypal provides discounted USPS and UPS shipping labels using this link (need to have paypal account):Wishing you guys the best in this. stay [H]