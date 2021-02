Aren't the CMC Pro branded discs still made in Japan?There are quite a lot of folks that still use them, such as long term file backup (nothing huge, but for smaller word, excel, and adobe files, quite a lot of them can fit onto a single 700MB disc), or even small/new bands that master their own music CDs and sell them at gigs, local music shops, etc.[edit]nm about the cmc pro - those are now made in taiwan