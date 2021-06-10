Can USB Really Deliver Hi Audio Fidelty?

Currently I've just been using my internal adapter's Bluetooth with AptX, and when possible, the WiFi I know WiFi can deliver high Fidelity with an internal WiFi card, but what about USB connections using ether a WiFi dongle to sink or Bluetooth aptX USB to sink?

Can a USB connection really deliver hi fidelity, or do you need an internal card?

(My current system is an ITX build, so I have no internal PCI slots available. ITX only comes with one PCIe slot. That's where the video card goes, unless you are using an SoC, which am not.
 
Some USB connection are 10 gigabits second, that 85 time more bandwidth that a 100 gig bluray audio and 4K video signal, hard to imagine USB 2 (480mbps) or higher could have issue with any imaginable audio content-data.
 
