Can TWO WD Easystore drives crap out at the same time?

I have two 3.5" Easystore drives. The 14 TB drive I use every week or so, and the 12 TB drive maybe once a month. Both seem to be dead. is there any way to get these drives to work again? Here is what happened.



This evening, the 14 TB drive would not power up using the same WD AC adapter that I always use. I keep the adapter plug permanently installed on my desk. So I tried a different WD 12 V AC adapter with that drive. No luck. Then I tried the 12 TB drive. Same thing. No power up with either AC adapter. Then I plugged in a different external drive into that WD AC adapter on my desk. That drive powered up no problem.



Until now I was very happy with these Easystore drives. I shucked an older 8 TB drive. And ever since Hitachi got out of the drive business I've been buying only WD, with great results.