Can this be fixed? (12v short mosfet) aourus 1080ti extreme edition

Is the pcb to burt to try replace mosfet?
Could a professional repair shop do it?
 
Honestly whoever removed it from the board looks like they did even more damage, the vias look shot on the bottom left pad. And i cant tell if traces are correctly going to the pads or there is copper foil folder over making contact.

It is possible to repair but not at a high reliability and it may not be the part that failed, it may have a failure downstream from that causing the high current flow through it.
 
Honestly whoever removed it from the board looks like they did even more damage, the vias look shot on the bottom left pad. And i cant tell if traces are correctly going to the pads or there is copper foil folder over making contact.

It is possible to repair but not at a high reliability and it may not be the part that failed, it may have a failure downstream from that causing the high current flow through it.
I could only find this part that I could see was burnt. So when I removed it, it was fused to the pcb and pulled a bit off
 
