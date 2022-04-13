Can this be fixed? (12v short mosfet) aourus 1080ti extreme edition

I could only find this part that I could see was burnt. So when I removed it, it was fused to the pcb and pulled a bit offHonestly whoever removed it from the board looks like they did even more damage, the vias look shot on the bottom left pad. And i cant tell if traces are correctly going to the pads or there is copper foil folder over making contact.
It is possible to repair but not at a high reliability and it may not be the part that failed, it may have a failure downstream from that causing the high current flow through it.