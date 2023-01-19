Can static electricity brick my monitor?

M

Magix

Weaksauce
Jul 27, 2012
So it's quite dry here in the winter, and I have a fabric chair, which causes an audible static discharge when I stand up. Sometimes it kinda hurts too, but it's only mildly annoying at most. I do use a humidifier which helps, but not 24/7.

Anyway, when this happens, one of my two monitors (AORUS FI32U) turns off for a second and then back on. Again, it's not a big deal, but is it possible for it to actually harm the monitor? Or other hardware, for that matter, that may not be showing external symptoms

Thanks!
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Mar 1, 2014
Static can brick anything. And faster than people expect. A shock coming from your outlet will USUALLY be prevented by circuits designed to, either in the device or the electrical grid. Static? Nah fam, that shit is wild.

Edit: from your specific scenario, I would say the monitor circuit is getting overloaded, and likely resetting itself, by design. Who knows how many times it can do this before being damaged, but it seems like it has a circuit to handle this built in.
 
M

Mr Evil

Jul 11, 2015
I have the same problem. I have a footstool that generates so much static in the winter when my feet move across it that one of my monitors puts itself into standby, even if I don't touch the monitor or anything connected to it. I suppose the electric field strength must be incredibly high.

It's worrying, but modern electronic devices are much better protected against static than they used to be, so it's probably not too bad.
 
