Can static electricity brick my monitor?

So it's quite dry here in the winter, and I have a fabric chair, which causes an audible static discharge when I stand up. Sometimes it kinda hurts too, but it's only mildly annoying at most. I do use a humidifier which helps, but not 24/7.



Anyway, when this happens, one of my two monitors (AORUS FI32U) turns off for a second and then back on. Again, it's not a big deal, but is it possible for it to actually harm the monitor? Or other hardware, for that matter, that may not be showing external symptoms



Thanks!