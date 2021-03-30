Can something bad happen if i plug USB PENDRIVE to my case and case shake a little?

Hello.
PC:
Monitor:AORUS FI27Q
Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )
Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )
Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP
Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX
mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD
Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P
2 days ago i was inserting 2-3 times usb pendrive to my case to install Windows 10 from microsoft site<a image>. During that my case was shaked a very little. Can something bad happen due that shake? But all is ok mounted and secured inside. Eh maybe i am too much paranoid
