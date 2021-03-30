Can something bad happen if i plug USB PENDRIVE to my case and case shake a little?

M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
942
Hello.
PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P


2 days ago i was inserting 2-3 times usb pendrive to my case to install Windows 10 from microsoft site<a image>. During that my case was shaked a very little. Can something bad happen due that shake? But all is ok mounted and secured inside. Eh maybe i am too much paranoid
 
Last edited:
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,137
mgty23 said:
Hello.
PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro GamingSSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P


2 days ago i was inserting 2-3 times usb pendrive to my case to install Windows 10 from microsoft site<a image>. During that my case was shaked a very little. Can something bad happen due that shake? But all is ok mounted and secured inside. Eh maybe i am too much paranoid
Click to expand...
Damn I almost called it in the last one, this might be even better though lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top