Can someone tell me what's happening?

M

Mylex

Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2018
Messages
580
Not registering the full amount of ram, fans not spinning... Have you done any work in the case since youve noticed the problem ? I would check both power cables, both ends if modular and reseat the card. Then ddu and new driver install.
 
M

MelonSplitter

Gawd
Joined
Aug 6, 2006
Messages
941
Mylex said:
Not registering the full amount of ram, fans not spinning... Have you done any work in the case since youve noticed the problem ? I would check both power cables, both ends if modular and reseat the card. Then ddu and new driver install.
Click to expand...
No work in the case. All cables are tight with a reseat. ddu and new drivers is a negative.
 
