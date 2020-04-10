Can someone tell me if my understanding of low latency mode is correct?

Just quickly about gsync:



With gsync on + NVCP vsync on + ingame vsync off, LLM is best left at On because if its on Ultra it will override in game limiter and we don't want that unless game limiter is set lower than LLM cap. (Side note in Valorant when I set gsync on + NVCP vsync on + ingame vsync off + LLM ultra the FPS got capped to 225 even though I set the in game limit to 237 so I'm not sure what could have caused this.



Anyways I had some follow up questions to non sync methods for the following two games, Valorant and Warzone:



In Valorant my CPU usage at low settings was 20-30% and GPU was almost the same also at 20-30%, so because I was not CPU bound, the % lows and frametimes were not effected by setting LLM to Ultra



This brings a follow up question, since LLM did not cause stuttering in Valorant but at the same time the game is not GPU bound, would me putting LLM to Ultra actually cause input delay even though game is smooth in terms of frametime and % lows? So in this case, assuming non GPU bound situations cause input delay if you set LLM to Ultra, the best option is to just set it to "On"?



Warzone on the other hand



My CPU usage was also not more than 60% but my GPU was constantly 90%+. In this game again, when I set the LLM to Ultra vs Off I did not notice stutters in frametime/% lows so we can eliminate that issue. However, since the game is actually GPU bound, I think the play here is to leave LLM to Ultra in this case because Warzone is GPU bound?



Therefore, correct my understanding if I am off here but:



CPU bound but not GPU bound games: Test setting LLM on Off vs On and see if their is stuttering and if their is no stuttering its safe to set the mode to On but assuming their is high CPU utilization then probably this mode should be set to Off in this scenario. BUT don't set to Ultra because it can cause input delay since game is not GPU bound?



GPU bound not CPU bound (Warzone): Likely LLM On vs Off vs Ultra will yield same frametimes/% lows since CPU, but likely setting LLM to Ultra is the play here because its GPU bound, so it should actually help out input delay.



Neither CPU bound/GPU bound (Valorant): Likely all 3 modes of LLM will not cause stutters/frametimes/% lows issues because the CPU is not loaded. At the same time if you set it to Ultra it will cause input delay because its not GPU bound, so setting this to On is the play here, no?



SO BASICALLY GPU BOUND = Ultra (unless it stutters) | CPU bound = likely Off (but can test On to see if it has stutters) | non GPU/CPU bound = On Anything any1 would like to add here?

?