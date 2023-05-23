Can someone recommend me some "small" PC speakers (or sound bar?)

I have my trusty Bose Companion 2s still, but the problem is to fit under my screen they have to be laid sideways. I don't have anywhere else for them to go, as its a 48" monitor and I have it mounted on a floor stand behind my desk. It makes the speakers sound wrong when they are laid on the side, although it is still better than the built in speakers on the FO48U.
I'm looking for something that can fit in this space, its about 3.5" tall. Not looking for studio quality audio, just something decent. I can't raise the stand any more as its maxed out.
I'm looking for something that can fit in this space, its about 3.5" tall. Not looking for studio quality audio, just something decent. I can't raise the stand any more as its maxed out.