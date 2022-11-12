Can someone fluent in Linux help me with this?

Code:

# nrsc5 This program receives NRSC-5 digital radio stations using an RTL-SDR dongle. It offers a command-line interface as well as an API upon which other applications can be built. Before using it, you'll first need to compile the program using the build instructions below. ## Building on Ubuntu, Debian or Raspbian $ sudo apt install git build-essential cmake autoconf libtool libao-dev libfftw3-dev librtlsdr-dev $ git clone https://github.com/theori-io/nrsc5.git $ cd nrsc5 $ mkdir build $ cd build $ cmake [options] .. $ make $ sudo make install $ sudo ldconfig Available build options: -DUSE_NEON=ON Use NEON instructions. [ARM, default=OFF] -DUSE_SSE=ON Use SSSE3 instructions. [x86, default=OFF] -DUSE_FAAD2=ON AAC decoding with FAAD2. [default=ON] -DLIBRARY_DEBUG_LEVEL=1 Debug logging level for libnrsc5. [default=5] You can test the program using the included sample capture: $ xz -d < ../support/sample.xz | src/nrsc5 -r - 0 ## Building on Fedora Follow the Ubuntu instructions above, but replace the first command with the following: $ sudo dnf install make patch cmake autoconf libtool libao-devel fftw-devel rtl-sdr-devel libusb-devel ## Building on macOS using [Homebrew](https://brew.sh) $ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/theori-io/nrsc5/master/nrsc5.rb > /tmp/nrsc5 $ brew install --HEAD -s /tmp/nrsc5 ## Building for Windows To build the program for Windows, you can either use [MSYS2](http://www.msys2.org) on Windows, or else use a cross-compiler on an Ubuntu, Debian or macOS machine. Scripts are provided to help with both cases. ### Building on Windows with MSYS2 Install [MSYS2](http://www.msys2.org). Open a terminal using the "MSYS2 MinGW 32-bit" shortcut. (Or use the 64-bit shortcut if you prefer a 64-bit build.) $ pacman -Syu If this is the first time running pacman, you will be told to close the terminal window. After doing so, reopen using the same shortcut as before. $ pacman -Su $ pacman -S git $ git clone https://github.com/theori-io/nrsc5.git $ nrsc5/support/msys2-build You can test your installation using the included sample file: $ cd ~/nrsc5/support $ xz -d sample.xz $ nrsc5.exe -r sample 0 If the sample file does not work, make sure you followed all of the instructions. If it still doesn't work, file an issue with the error message. Please put "[Windows]" in the title of the issue. Once everything is built, you can run nrsc5 independently of MSYS2. Copy the following files from your MSYS2/mingw32 directory (e.g. C:\\msys64\\mingw32\\bin): * libnrsc5.dll * nrsc5.exe ### Cross-compiling for Windows from Ubuntu / Debian $ sudo apt install mingw-w64 $ support/win-cross-compile 32 Replace `32` with `64` if you want a 64-bit build. Once the build is complete, copy `*.dll` and `nrsc5.exe` from the `build-win32/bin` (or `build-win64/bin`) folder to your Windows machine. ### Cross-compiling for Windows from macOS $ brew install mingw-w64 $ support/win-cross-compile 32 Replace `32` with `64` if you want a 64-bit build. Once the build is complete, copy `*.dll` and `nrsc5.exe` from the `build-win32/bin` (or `build-win64/bin`) folder to your Windows machine. ## Usage ### Command-line options: frequency center frequency in MHz or Hz (do not provide frequency when reading from file) program audio program to decode (0, 1, 2, or 3) -g gain gain (example: 49.6) (automatic gain selection if not specified) -d device-index rtl-sdr device -p ppm-error rtl-sdr ppm error -H rtltcp-host rtl_tcp host with optional port (example: localhost:1234) -r iq-input read IQ samples from input file -w iq-output write IQ samples to output file -o audio-output write audio to output WAV file -q disable log output -l log-level set log level (1 = DEBUG, 2 = INFO, 3 = WARN) -v print the version number and exit --am receive AM signals (default is FM) -T enable bias-T -D direct-sampling-mode enable direct sampling (1 = I-ADC input, 2 = Q-ADC input) --dump-aas-files dir-name dump AAS files (WARNING: insecure) --dump-hdc file-name dump HDC packets ### Examples: Tune to 107.1 MHz and play audio program 0: $ nrsc5 107.1 0 Tune to 107.1 MHz and play audio program 0. Manually set gain to 49.0 dB and save raw IQ samples to a file: $ nrsc5 -g 49.0 -w samples1071 107.1 0 Read raw IQ samples from a file and play back audio program 0: $ nrsc5 -r samples1071 0 Tune to 90.5 MHz and convert audio program 0 to WAV format for playback in an external media player: $ nrsc5 -o - 90.5 0 | mplayer - ### Keyboard commands: To switch between audio programs at runtime, press <kbd>0</kbd>, <kbd>1</kbd>, <kbd>2</kbd>, or <kbd>3</kbd>. To quit, press <kbd>Q</kbd>. ### RTL-SDR drivers on Windows If you get errors trying to access your RTL-SDR device, then you may need to use [Zadig](http://zadig.akeo.ie/) to change the USB driver. Once you download and run Zadig, select your RTL-SDR device, ensure the driver is set to WinUSB, and then click "Replace Driver". If your device is not listed, enable "Options" -> "List All Devices".