Can someone explain to me how NVENC/OBS work with Nvidia GPUs and the GPU load they cause?

I have not found answers to this and need help understanding how NVENC streams work and what they demand from the GPU in regards to load/utilization.So if I had 2 or 3 GoPros recording and being sent to my PC and processed and uploaded through OBS to Youtube/Odysee (Note, I would be using a stream server in between so I could upload to multiple platforms simultaneously) . How does the GPU do that with NVENC*? Is there an ASIC on the GPU that does the processing and the GPU has no load while processing the GoPro streamed video? or does the GPU cuda cores or whatever process the streams and create x% GPU utilization?How much TDP/power is required to process 1, 2, or 3 GoPro 4K120hz streams with 15Mbps bandwidth? How many streams can an A2000 handle? Its obviously not unlimited.I eventually plan on using 2-4 GoPros and live streaming to Odysee/Youtube and trying to figure out what the most efficient way is. The GoPros also must be wireless. They can't be directly connected to PC. Efficiency is important because I plan on doing some streaming remotely like when hiking, camping, or whatever. I know CPU is too slow/power hungry. So I am curious on what the best method is. Is GPU the best or are there other ASIC specific/dedicated methods that I don't know about?*Nvidia A2000s have no stream limit but ADA series do offer 2 streams.Thanks!!!!