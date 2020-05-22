Can someone Explain to me 0.1% low FPS

So FPS is frames per second, which can also be translated to "frame time", or how long it takes to render each from. For example 100 FPS would have an average frame time of 0.01 seconds.

FPS is typically an average of that over time. the 0.1% low FPS is how slow the slowest 0.1% frames rendered.

You want the .1% to be as close to the average frame rate as possible, if it's a lot slower that means your framerate is inconsistent and you'll probably see hitches.



A very low 0.1% low FPS could be because the game is crap, or it could be your hardware or configuration. It's a pretty important benchmark to look at for CPUs.